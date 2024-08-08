Woman wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with robbery near Blackpool North railway station
Police received a report of a robbery on High Street, near to the café at Blackpool North railway station, on June 22.
The incident is believed to have occurred at around 7pm.
Officers on Thursday released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now asking for your help.
“We know these images aren’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise this woman, witnessed the incident, or have dashcam/CCTV/doorbell footage of the Blackpool North train station café area of High Street, Blackpool at the time of the incident, please call 101 quoting log 1115 of June 22, 2024.”
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.