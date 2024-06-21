Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman is wanted by police after Lego sets were stolen from a store in Blackburn.

Officers on Friday released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to speak to regarding the thefts.

The woman attended the Smyths Toys Superstore at the Peel Centre on several occasions in April and May.

Officers want to speak to this woman after Lego sets were stolen from a store in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe the person in the CCTV could have information which will help with our enquiries.”

If you have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting incident reference number LC-20240509-0861.