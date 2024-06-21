Woman wanted by Lancashire Police after Lego sets stolen from Smyths Toys Superstore in Blackburn
Officers on Friday released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to speak to regarding the thefts.
The woman attended the Smyths Toys Superstore at the Peel Centre on several occasions in April and May.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe the person in the CCTV could have information which will help with our enquiries.”
If you have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting incident reference number LC-20240509-0861.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.