Woman wanted by Lancashire Police after Lego sets stolen from Smyths Toys Superstore in Blackburn

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Jun 2024, 13:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A woman is wanted by police after Lego sets were stolen from a store in Blackburn.

Officers on Friday released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to speak to regarding the thefts.

The woman attended the Smyths Toys Superstore at the Peel Centre on several occasions in April and May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers want to speak to this woman after Lego sets were stolen from a store in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers want to speak to this woman after Lego sets were stolen from a store in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers want to speak to this woman after Lego sets were stolen from a store in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe the person in the CCTV could have information which will help with our enquiries.”

If you have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting incident reference number LC-20240509-0861.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:LegoLancashire PoliceBlackburnCCTVPolice