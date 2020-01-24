Woman threatened by three masked men carrying bats in 'terrifying experience' in Walton-le-Dale

Have your say

A woman was threatened by three masked men carrying bats after they entered her home in Walton-le-Dale.

A woman in her 30s was at home in Hennel Lane when she saw three masked men close to a car parked outside at around 7.40pm on January 15.

She challenged the group, who then entered her property carrying bats.

One of the men demanded drugs, while the other two men searched the property.

The homeowner called for help with the men making off from the scene towards Heaton Close.

DC Laura Thornley, of Chorley CID, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim and we want to find those responsible.

Police are appealing for witnesses after an aggravated burglary in Walton-le-Dale. (Credit: JPress)

“We believe this was a case of mistaken identity, with the offenders targeting the address but making off when they realised no drugs were inside the property.

“The burglary took place near to a number of shops and I believe several people will have seen the men described.

“If you have any further information which could assist with our enquiries.”

The first offender is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of skinny build, with light-blue eyes.

He was wearing a black balaclava, black jacket and black trousers.

The other two suspects are described as 5ft 7in tall, of skinny build wearing black balaclavas and black clothing.

READ MORE: Van caught with 'insecure load and bald tyre' by police on M55 near Blackpool

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and are keen to speak to anyone who saw the men involved.

Anyone with information can contact police on 01257 246 182 or email 58@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1305 of January 15.