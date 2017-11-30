Woman targeted by bag snatcher in Adlington

A woman was pulled to the ground by a robber who snatched her bag in Adlington, say police.

The 60-year-old woman was walking in Douglas Meadow, off Bolton Road, at around 5.45pm on November 15, when she was approached from behind by a man.

Police say the man grabbed the woman’s handbag strap, pulling her to the ground.

He is then reported to have taken the bag, containing cash, a silver iPhone 4 and purse before making off from the scene.

The attacker is described as white, in his late 20s, around 6ft tall and is of normal build. He was wearing a dark jacket made with shiny material, dark trousers and a light-coloured beanie-style hat.

PC Emma Jackson-Jones, of Lancashire Police: “This robbery has left the victim extremely shaken and upset.

“We are appealing to anyone with information about the offence to contact police immediately.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the attack, please call us.”

Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting crime reference SC1708868.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.