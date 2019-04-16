Woman taken to hospital with head injury after Preston city centre crash

A woman has been taken to hospital with a head injury after a crash in Preston city centre.
Police were forced to close one of the city centre's busiest roads this morning (April 16) after a crash in Corporation Street at 10.15am.
The crash involved two cars - a Honda and a Jaguar - at the junction with Heatley Street, near Aldi.
An ambulance attended and the road was closed by police with traffic diverted along Friargate.
A woman has suffered a head injury and has been taken by ambulance to the urgent care centre at Royal Preston Hospital.
A police spokesman said: "We are dealing with a road traffic collision in Corporation Street, Preston at the junction with Heatley Street.
"It looks like a collision between a Honda and a Jaguar about 10.25am – minor injuries reported but the road is partially blocked.
"Recovery has been requested so it should re-open fully soon.
"The road is partially blocked and temporary diversions are in place along Friargate."
The road has now reopened and diversions removed.