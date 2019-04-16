Woman taken to hospital with head injury after Preston city centre crash

Have your say

A woman has been taken to hospital with a head injury after a crash in Preston city centre.



Police were forced to close one of the city centre's busiest roads this morning (April 16) after a crash in Corporation Street at 10.15am.

The crash involved two cars - a Honda and a Jaguar - at the junction with Heatley Street, near Aldi.

An ambulance attended and the road was closed by police with traffic diverted along Friargate.

A woman has suffered a head injury and has been taken by ambulance to the urgent care centre at Royal Preston Hospital.

A police spokesman said: "We are dealing with a road traffic collision in Corporation Street, Preston at the junction with Heatley Street.

Corporation Street, at the junction with Heatley Street, is partially blocked and temporary diversions are in place along Friargate.

"It looks like a collision between a Honda and a Jaguar about 10.25am – minor injuries reported but the road is partially blocked.

"Recovery has been requested so it should re-open fully soon.

"The road is partially blocked and temporary diversions are in place along Friargate."

The road has now reopened and diversions removed.