Woman suffers serious injuries in mass brawl at Tarleton pub

A woman was seriously injured during a "mass brawl" at a pub in Tarleton, say police.

Up to 20 people were involved in the fight, which started on benches outside the Village Inn pub in Mark Square.

Police say the injured woman, who is 57-years-old and local to the area, was hit in the face and fell to the ground fracturing her hip during the incident.

Staff at the pub described shocking scenes after an argument between two groups seated outside the pub suddenly escalated into an all-out fight during the evening of Saturday, June 9.

One worker, who would prefer not to be named said: "I've worked in quite a few pubs and it was one of the worst fights I've seen.

"There were four lads in two different groups sat near each other outside the pub. Then all of a sudden two men started having an argument.

"Then it just erupted. It suddenly went from everyone having a good time to everyone fighting. We tried to stop it, but these were big men and we didn't want to get caught up in it.

"Some of the younger members of staff were quite shaken up by it. But thankfully, no staff members were injured."

Police launched an appeal on Thursday, June 21 for information in connection with the incident and are asking for anyone who saw it to come forward.

Sergeant Craig Appleton said: "This is a shocking incident where a completely innocent bystander has been subjected to an unprovoked attack that has left her with serious injuries and we would encourage people to come forward if they saw what happened or have any information which could assist."



If you have information please call 101 and quote log reference number 1492 of June 9 to leave a message for PS 101 Craig Appleton or email the officer in the case at 101@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, free and in confidence, on 0800 555 111.