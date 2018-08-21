Woman stabbed to death in New York was from Wigan

A British tourist killed while visiting New York on holiday has been named as a local woman.



Denise Webster, from Garswood, has been named locally as the victim of a stabbing which took place in Long Island earlier this month.

Denise Webster

The suspect, Faye Doomchin, 66, has been charged with second degree murder after the brutal incident.

The two women had lunch with a male mutual friend, and the trio then went back to Doomchin’s house.

Detective Lieutenant Stephen Fitzpatrick, of Nassau County police said: “While they were sitting in the living room, they were talking and Doomchin made statements that she did not like the woman from England.

At around 3:50pm, Doomchin claimed she “needed to rid the house of evil.”

Faye Doomchin, arrested on suspicion of murder

“She then appeared from the kitchen with a kitchen knife, walked right over to her and stabbed her in the chest,” Fitzpatrick continued.

The British woman, whose identity has not officially been released, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A statement reportedly from her husband Tommy was posted on Facebook, which said: “To everyone who knew or are worried about Denise. I am Denise's Husband, Tommy.

“Denise, whilst on holiday in New York was Stabbed and Murdered on Monday, August 13, 2018.

“Up until now, I was not allowed to release this.”

He went on: “I will miss her with all my heart.”

Though she has not been named officially, tributes have already flooded in to Denise online.

Julia Moir wrote: “because of a senseless and random act of violence whilst she was enjoying a much looked forward to holiday in New York she is no longer with us - Denise Webster may the angels be with you will miss you with all my heart”

Frances Aguilar posted: “Oh no. Poor woman. I never met her but I don't know what to say. My hair's standing on end at the news of a death for the second time in four days.”

Barbara Robbins said: It is just awful. This news has literally made me sick.”

The Foreign Commonwealth Office has been contacted for comment.