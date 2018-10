Have your say

A woman wanted by police in connection with a serious assault in Carnforth has been arrested.

Detectives put out a public appeal in an effort to find Kevina Nicholson, 36, after a man was found with a stab wound to his chest on Highfield Road on Friday.

The man was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Nicholson was arrested in Morecambe this morning in Morecambe on suspicion of attempted murder.