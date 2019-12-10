Woman sexually assaulted on train between Manchester and Chorley

Have your say

Police want to speak to a man following reports of a sexual assault on a train heading through Chorley.

The incident took place at 11.40am on Thursday, November 28, on a train between Manchester and Chorley.

British Transport Police want to speak to this man (Image: BTP)

A man is reported to have repeatedly and inappropriately touched a woman.

He is then reported to have left the train at Chorley railway station.

British Transport Police yesterday (Monday, December 9) released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to the incidents.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 217 of 28/11/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.