Woman's chain ripped from neck in Preston street robbery

Police are appealing for information after a woman was robbed in the early hours of this morning.

Police said the woman was approached by a man on St Thomas Road, Deepdale, at around 2am.

He asking for directions, pointing to a postcode on his phone, before he ripped a gold chain from her neck and ran off.

A spokesman for Preston Police said: "We are appealing for information after a female was robbed on St Thomas Road, Preston at approximately 2am this morning (2nd January 2019).

"The victim was approached by a male described as wearing a mint green long sleeve jumper, a blue body warmer with a diamond pattern, blue tracksuit pants and a blue beanie hat.

"Physically he is described as being a 5ft 10in white male of a pale complexion with an eastern European accent.

"He has shown her his phone asking her where a postcode is before ripping a gold chain from her neck and making off from the area towards Deepdale Road."

If you have any information about his incident please contact PC Lockyer via his email of 3691@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.