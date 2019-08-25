Woman's body found in Accrington

Police have confirmed that the body of a woman has been found in Accrington.

Police were called shortly before 8pm on Saturday (August 24) to a report by a member of the public of the find in an area of Accrington Cemetery in Burnley Road.

A lengthy and detailed examination of the scene was carried out throughout yesterday by forensic experts.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: "We are not in a position to confirm the woman’s identity at this stage and while the family of missing teaching assistant Lindsay Birbeck have been told of this latest development we would ask once again that people do not speculate on social media as this could cause the family additional distress."

A Home Office post mortem examination will now be carried out to try to establish the cause of death.