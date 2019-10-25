Woman missing with her three children could be in Blackpool, say police

Police are searching the UK for a woman who went missing with her three children.

Emma Davies, 30, from Telford, Shropshire, has been missing with her three children since Saturday October 19.

Lancashire Police believe that the mother, who went missing with her son and two daughters, could be in Blackpool.

West Mercia Police are leading the investigation to find Emma and her children - Kenzie Birch, 1, Amelie Vince, 7, and Laylah Vince, 9.

Superintendent Paul Moxley said: "Emma has now been missing with her children for five days and it is really important we find them.

"The children's dads are obviously distraught and want their children home.

"We’re carrying out a lot of enquiries to try and find the family and I would ask anyone who has seen them, or has information about where they may be, to please get in contact with us.

"Even if they’re not entirely sure if it is Emma, if they let us know we can check it out, even the smallest piece of information could lead us to find her."

Police are also urging the 30-year-old to contact police to let them know the children are safe and well.

"I would also appeal to Emma direct to please get in contact with us", added Superintendent Paul Moxley.

"She is not in any trouble, we just want to make sure she and her children are all OK."

Police have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate the 30-year-old and her children however are becoming increasingly concerned and are appealing for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 728s 191019.