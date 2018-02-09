Woman missing for over a month may be in Preston

A police appeal has been launched to help find a woman who has been missing for over a month.

Police say that Joanna Tweedale went missing from her home in Heysham and may now be in Preston.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are becoming increasingly worried for Joanna Tweedale aged 49 who has not been seen in over a month.

"She was last seen at her home address in Heysham and it is possible she is in the Preston area. We would urge Joanna to contact us.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number LC-20180206-0745.