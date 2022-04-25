Woman left shaken after being followed by naked man who performed sex act on himself

A woman has been left shaken after she was followed by a naked man who performed a sex act on himself in Clayton Brook.

By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 25th April 2022, 11:47 am
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 12:22 pm

The man, who was completely nude, followed her down a ginnel towards Clayton Brook Road and Great Greens Lane at around 6.30am yesterday (Sunday, April 24).

As he lurked behind her, he performed a sex act on himself before the woman ran away frightened for her safety.

"It was scary, he could of done anything to me,” she told the Post.

The man followed the woman down a ginnel towards Clayton Brook Road at around 6.20am on Sunday (April 24)

"He followed me down the ginnel and was touching himself behind me. That's when I ran.”

The woman, aged in her 40s, said the encounter has left her scared to walk to work by herself in the early mornings.

She described the man as white and his late 20s, between 5ft 8ins and 6ft with a skinny build. His hair was short brown and curly on top.

A police spokesman said: “Our enquiries are very much ongoing and anybody with information, or CCTV/dashcam which shows anything that could help with our enquiries, is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 406 of April 24.”