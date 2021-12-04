Woman in her 70s struck by 'small white van' in Leyland hit-and-run
A woman in her 70s was knocked over by a van in a hit-and-run collision in Leyland.
The woman was knocked over in Dunkirk Lane at approximately 5.30pm on Friday, December 3.
Police said they had "limited details of the offending vehicle," but believed it was a "small white van which did not stop at the scene".
"We are urging anyone who may have captured the incident or offending vehicle on their dashcam to come forward and assist us in locating the vehicle/driver," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number LC-20211203-1079.
Read More
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.