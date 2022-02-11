Police were called at 5.15am after the woman reported being attacked close to Ryelands Park, off Morecambe Road.

Detectives have undertaken a number of enquiries and say they urgently need to speak to the man in the CCTV images, who they believe can assist them with their enquiries.

DS Adie Knowles, of West CID, said: "This is an extremely serious incident and my thoughts are very much with the victim. She is being supported by trained officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives have undertaken a number of enquiries and say they urgently need to speak to the man in the CCTV images, who they believe can assist them with their enquiries

"We have a team of detectives working to identify the individual responsible.

As part of our enquiries we urgently need to speak to the man in the CCTV still.

"I would ask anybody who recognises him – or the man himself – to contact the police straight away.

"I know the public will be concerned by news of this incident and I would like to reassure them that we have increased police patrols in the area as a precaution."