Woman hurt in Blackburn hit-and-run dies in hospital

A woman who was deliberately knocked down by a car that mounted the pavement in Blackburn has died from her injuries.

Alison McBlain, 36, died in hospital this afternoon (November 21) in hospital with her family, including her 12-year-old son Reagan, at her bedside.

Ms McBlain suffered severe injuries when she was hit by a Fiat Punto Grande at 7.48pm on Tuesday, November 19, at Whalley Banks at the junction with Pearson Street.

Police believe the car deliberately mounted the pavement before colliding with Alison and a second pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Blackburn, who suffered minor injuries.

The car, believed to be on cloned number plates, failed to stop at the scene and a similar car was later found on Lower Hollin Bank Street with significant front end damage. Attempts had been made to set the vehicle on fire, police said.

A 25-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested last night on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the car, registration EX07PYA, in the moments before or after the collision.

They also want to speak to anyone in the Whalley Banks or Hollin Bridge Street area who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilson, said: “Alison sadly passed away from her injuries today and my thoughts remain with her and her loved ones, including her young son. This is now a murder investigation and I have a team of detectives and staff continuing to work hard on this investigation and we continue to follow a number of different lines of inquiry.

“While we have made one arrest our enquiries are very much on-going and I would continue to appeal to anyone who can help us find out what has happened and who has carried out this horrific act to come forward. The public’s help is key to us in piecing together the events which led up to this collision and to finding those responsible and I am grateful to everyone who has assisted us so far. No matter how insignificant you may feel the information you have is I would urge you to come and speak to us.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0915 of November 20.