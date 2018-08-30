Woman gives evidence against alleged rapist at his trial

A woman broke down in a witness box as she gave evidence against a man who allegedly raped her when they were both teenagers.

The complainant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, addressed jurors at the trial of Ashley James Brocklehurst, now 20, and of Park Lane, Preesall, in which she said he had first raped her at his home when she was 14.

Sobbing, she said: "I just try and block it out. "

She claims he also raped her in her own home, and after a party.

The court was also told she was raped in a Centreparcs resort as a youngster.

Brocklehurst denies six charges of raping her when she was aged between 14 and 15, and is being tried before Preston Crown Court.

Defending, Rosalind Emsley-Smith cross examined the woman.

Quizzed about the first alleged attack, she said she had been watching television in his home, and he had been playing an X-box, while noone else was in the address.

She said: " I was wearing trousers, just jeans. He was wearing jeans, he had a red zip up jacket on with a white T shirt on."

She told the court he had kissed her, and added: ""He started putting his hand on my leg and moving up and I said I didn't want to go further and pushed his hand away.

"He just waited and then tried again and that's when I was more verbal and said I don't want to go any further."

She said he begun to hold her wrists down and she put up "quite a struggle".

Earlier in the case, jurors were played two video interviews she gave to police officers about the alleged incidents.

The proceedings had to be halted for a break after the woman became distressed.

(proceeding)