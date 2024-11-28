A Lancashire woman who starved her cats to death was spared prison and handed a £50 fine after appearing in court - WARNING - this story contains images some readers might find upsetting.

The remains of up to 10 cats were found scattered around the faeces and rubbish-strewn flat of 24-year-old Lynsey Alcock in Beech Close, Skelmersdale on April 12, 2023.

RSPCA inspectors described the scene as ‘utterly heartbreaking.’ Skulls, jaws, legs and tails were all that remained and some of the cats had eaten others in a desperate attempt to stay alive.

It was only possible to carry out post mortems on four of the cats, such was the level of their decomposition. The report concluded that starvation was the most likely cause of death | RSPCA

Spared prison, handed £50 fine

Lynsey Alcock, 24, of no fixed address, was spared prison when she appeared at Wigan Magistrates Court on Friday, November 22. She was handed a 26-week custodial sentence - suspended for 12 months - and fined £50. She was also banned from keeping animals for five years.

Alcock denied one charge contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006 following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA but was found guilty in her absence at a trial on 18 June this year.

The court was told that RSPCA Inspector Vicki Brooks went to the flat on April 12 last year after the charity received reports that cats had been left unattended.

Seals and markers were placed on the front door to see if anyone was coming or going - as is standard practice - but 48 hours later it was clear that no one was at the house.

Two days later, on April 14, the officer returned to the flat with officers from Lancashire Police. The door was still sealed and enquiries were made with neighbours who said that the occupants hadn’t been seen for up to two months.

“Utterly heartbreaking”

In her written evidence to the court Inspector Brooks described what she saw after entry had been gained to the flat.

She said: “When the front door was opened we were immediately surrounded by a very large swarm of flies. I saw the remains of a deceased cat in the area to the right of the bottom of the stairs.

“It appeared to have been partially eaten as it still had skin and fur in some places but all that remained of the tail was bones with small amounts of flesh on.

“As I made my way through the flat I was, despite my years of experience, very shocked, disturbed and upset by what was found.

“The entire flat was filthy, covered in faeces and piles of rubbish and clutter were strewn everywhere. The flies were overwhelming and there was a very large presence of fleas.

“Amongst the mess the police officers and I found the remains of several deceased cats.

“I became conscious of crunching underfoot and upon closer inspection I found amongst the faeces a significant amount of skeletal and partially eaten body parts belonging to cats all over the floors of the rooms. There were no live animals in the flat. The scene was utterly heartbreaking.”

The court was told it was impossible to establish exactly how many cats had perished at the property. It was clear they had died at different times because some remains appeared mummified but others were not as old. It was apparent the cats who had recently died had only survived as long as they had by eating the already deceased remains of their siblings, parents and/or offspring.

The court was told this was evident by the way in which some of the skeletal and body parts were strewn around the flat and some were just bone, whereas others had skin and fur.

Four cats, whose bodies were still intact, were found in the lounge and the bedroom. There was no food or water available and there was no water in the toilet.

The inspector estimated there were between seven and ten cats dead in the property.

It was only possible to carry out post mortem examinations on four of the cats, such was the level of their decomposition. The report concluded that starvation was the most likely cause of death and there were no other underlying pathological conditions present that could explain the animals’ poor bodily condition.

A vet who reviewed the report’s findings and gave written evidence in the case, said: “The evidence indicates that the four cats died as a consequence of starvation, a prolonged lack of access to a suitable diet.

“The lack of suitable nutrition was sufficient to have caused the cats to undergo a series of bodily events (depletion of fat stores and muscle wastage) finally culminating in their death. The lack of food to have caused this degree of bodily depreciation would have occurred over a period of at least two weeks, probably longer.”

In her interview with the RSPCA Alcock claimed she had not lived at the address since September 2022, although witness statements heard in court disputed this.

She said she had only been to the property once in late December of that year and then once again in February 2023 when she said she remained in a car whilst someone else went into the house.

In mitigation the court heard that Alcock, who was also ordered to carry out 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days, had mental health issues and said she had failed to ensure that someone else was looking after the cats properly.

Speaking after the case had concluded Inspector Brooks said: “This was a particularly harrowing and disturbing case for everyone involved. It was not possible to establish the exact number of cats that had suffered and perished whilst in Alcock’s care due to the condition they were found in at the property.

“It was a heartbreaking scene that will stay with me for a long time and I’d like to thank the witnesses and Lancashire Police for the help and support they gave me throughout this very difficult and upsetting investigation.”

“A shocking case of needless cruelty”

Constable Sean Dalby, from Lancashire Police’s South Rural Taskforce, who assisted on the day, said: “This was a shocking case of needless cruelty that should never have happened.

“It once again highlights the need for pet owners to ensure they are able to correctly look after the animals they are responsible for and provide them with the right level of care. The South Rural Taskforce will continue to investigate and target animal cruelty offenders and support the RSPCA with this work.”

A male defendant in the case was sentenced on December 13 last year after pleading guilty to one offence contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

He was given a 17-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, a 12 month mental health treatment programme, 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days and 60 hours unpaid work. He was also banned from keeping all animals for eight years and ordered to pay £1,000 in costs.