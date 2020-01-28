Woman charged with the murder of Blacburn mum Alison McBlaine

Have your say

A woman has been charged with the murder of Alison McBlaine in Blackburn.



Karis Poynton, 27, of Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, was charged with the murder of Alison McBlaine in Blackburn yesterday evening (January 27).

Poynton has also been charged with the attempted murder of a 26-year-old man.

She is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court today (January 28).

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "A 27-year-old woman has this evening (Monday, January 27) been charged with the murder of Alison McBlaine in Blackburn, as well as the attempted murder of a 26-year-old man."

Poynton was arrested this morning along with two other people.

Alison McBlaine was fatally injured after a Fiat Punto Grande mounted the pavement in Whalley Banks. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

One person, a 62-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of conspiracy to murder.

He has been released on bail until February 25.

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and arson has since been released without charge.

Ms McBlain, 36, was fatally injured after a Fiat Punto Grande mounted the pavement in Whalley Banks, at the junction with Pearson Street, at 7.45pm on November 19.

She died in hospital on Thursday afternoon on November 21 with her family, including her 12-year-old son Reagan, at her bedside.

A second pedestrian, a man aged 26 from Blackburn, also sustained serious injuries in the collision.