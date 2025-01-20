Preston woman, 53, charged with shoplifting from Marks & Spencer and other city centre shops

A woman in her 50s has been charged with shoplifting in Preston city centre.

Claire Scott, 53, was arrested after £340 worth of items were stolen from a number of shops, including Marks & Spencer, last week.

She has since been charged with six counts of theft from a shop, going equipped for theft and obstructing police.

A police spokesperson said: “We have charged a woman following a string of shoplifting offences in Preston and North Yorkshire.

“We were called to Marks & Spencer in Fishergate on Thursday (January, 16). It was reported that around £340 worth of items had been stolen from a number of shops.

“A 53-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

“Following multiple enquiries by the Preston City Centre Team, we can now tell you that Claire Scott, 53, of no fixed address, Preston, has been charged with six counts of theft from a shop, going equipped for theft and obstructing police.

“She appeared before Preston Magistrates Court on Saturday.”

Operation Vulture

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county.

The operation will see dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

