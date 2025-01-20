Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman in her 50s has been charged with shoplifting in Preston city centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Scott, 53, was arrested after £340 worth of items were stolen from a number of shops, including Marks & Spencer, last week.

She has since been charged with six counts of theft from a shop, going equipped for theft and obstructing police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google

A police spokesperson said: “We have charged a woman following a string of shoplifting offences in Preston and North Yorkshire.

“We were called to Marks & Spencer in Fishergate on Thursday (January, 16). It was reported that around £340 worth of items had been stolen from a number of shops.

“A 53-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

“Following multiple enquiries by the Preston City Centre Team, we can now tell you that Claire Scott, 53, of no fixed address, Preston, has been charged with six counts of theft from a shop, going equipped for theft and obstructing police.

“She appeared before Preston Magistrates Court on Saturday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Vulture

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county.

The operation will see dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.