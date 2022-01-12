Woman charged with manslaughter over death of two-year-old boy in Heysham gas explosion appears in court

Sharon Greenham is accused of the manslaughter of George Arthur Hinds, who died in a gas explosion at his home in Mallowdale Avenue in May 2021.

On Wednesday (January 12), she attended Lancaster Magistrates' Court on crutches as George's mother, Vicky, sat in the public gallery.

In a brief hearing, the 51-year-old did not indicate a plea to the allegation as the matter was sent to Preston Crown Court.

George Arthur Hinds died in a gas explosion at his home in Mallowdale Avenue in May 2021

She is also accused of the theft of gas.

Her husband, Darren Greenham, 44, faces the same allegations and is due to appear before the city's magistrates on January 26.

A third defendant, Paul Marah, 54, also appeared in court on Wednesday accused of theft of gas and criminal damage.

Both Marsh, of Banks Crescent, Heysham, and Sharon Greenham, now of Bowness Road, Lancaster, were bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 11.

Detectives assisted by gas experts identified the cause of the explosion as a gas pipe which had been cut inside number 20 Mallowdale Avenue

Emergency services were called to the scene of the blast in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, in the early hours of May 16.

They found two houses had collapsed, with a third seriously damaged.

Police said a criminal investigation assisted by gas experts had identified the cause of the explosion as a gas pipe which had been cut in the property next door, 20 Mallowdale Avenue.

In a tribute issued after George's death, his parents, Vicky and Stephen, said: "We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful George.

"He was so precious to us.

"We have no words to describe how we feel and just want time to ourselves to come to terms with what has happened.

"Our beautiful little angel grew his wings today."

