Woman charged by detectives investigating murder of law student Aya Hachem in Blackburn
A woman has been charged by detectives investigating the murder of Aya Hachem who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Blackburn.
Aya Hachem, 19, was walking to a shop to buy food for her family when she was mistakenly shot dead on May 17, 2020.
Eight people were jailed last year for their involvement in her death.
Detectives today (February 3), confirmed Zahraa Satia, 26, of Oxford Close, Blackburn was charged with perverting the course of justice on May 19, 2020.
She was arrested at her home address on Wednesday (February 2) and charged later the same day.
The 26-year-old was bailed to appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court on February 24.
Law student Aya was killed after she was struck by a stray bullet shot from a passing Toyota Avensis.
Tyre firm boss Feroz Suleman, 40, had arranged the execution of a rival businessman but the gunman he hired shot dead Ms Hachem instead.
Ms Hachem was walking to the supermarket to buy food for her family to eat when they broke their Ramadan fast that evening
Last week two men were arrested and charged with her murder and the attempted murder of Mr Khan.
Lewis Otway, 41, of Clitheroe Road, Manchester and Suhayl Suleman, 37, of Shear Brow, Blackburn are due to stand trial in October.
