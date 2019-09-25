Woman charged after street performer is robbed in Preston city centre

Have your say

A street performer has been robbed in Preston city centre.

Police said a woman had been singing outside Marks & Spencer in Fishergate when she was robbed at around 3.05pm on Sunday (September 22).



The street performer was confronted by a woman who allegedly snatched the singer's hat from the pavement, which contained a small quantity of cash.

Following the robbery, a woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the offence.

Lisa McFarlane, 34, of Knowsley Street, Preston, has been charged with robbery and appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday (September 23).

Police said they are eager to speak to any shoppers who might have witnessed the incident.

PC Damien Brook, of Preston Police, said: "From reviewing CCTV, we know several people saw what happened and we want them to come forward and assist our investigation.

"While we have made an arrest and charged a woman, we are keen to speak to anyone with information."

If you can help police, please call 101 or email 8214@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 0893 of September 22.