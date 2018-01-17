Woman arrested for 'drink driving' after being found on M6 in pjs

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after she was found wandering on the M6 in her pyjamas, say police.

More top stories: Drugs haul intercepted at HMP Lancaster Farms



Patrols attended the scene following reports of "somebody walking on the motorway" at around 12.40am on Wednesday, January 17 between junctions 33 for Lancaster and 32 for Broughton.

Road Police arrived and located the woman who is reported to have told officers she had crashed her green Mini Coupe into a ditch.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said in a post to Twitter: "Report of a female wandering around junction 33 M6.

"Female located stating they had crashed into a ditch.

"Car located it also had no insurance. Female arrested car recovered and seized."

North West Motorway Police Tweeted: "Report of a female in her pjs walking on the M6.

"Police arrive on scene and the female confirms - I've had an accident - female arrested by @LancsPolice local patrols who assisted us."

Police confirmed that nobody was injured during the incident.