Woman airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash results in bleed on the brain in Stalmine

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was involved in a collision close to the New Hall Caravan Park in Mill Lane on New Year's Day.

Police were called around 10.50am on Wednesday, January 1 to reports of a collision close to New Hall Caravan Park in Mill Lane.

A 56-year-old woman riding a Yamaha motorbike towards Knott End had hit the kerb before colliding with a lamp post.

The rider, from the Stalmine area, suffered a bleed on the brain and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by Air Ambulance for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses and urging anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

Sgt Andy Hemingway, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who can assist with our enquiries following a collision involving a motorcyclist in Stalmine.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was involved in a collision in Stalmine on New Year's Day. (Credit: JPress)

“If you saw what happened and can help us please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 4064@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0925 of January 1.