Woman, 36, seriously injured after being hit by car in Leyland car park

A runner was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in Leyland.

The 36-year-old was in the Worden Park car park just after 7.20pm on Thursday, June 13, when she was hit by a Vauxhall Astra.

She suffered a number of serious cuts and fractures. She was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Astra, a 34-year old man from Chorley, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Police have now appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Sgt Finn Quainton said: “This collision has left a woman with some significant injuries and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1260 of June 13th.