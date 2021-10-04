Woman, 19, sexually assaulted after getting into car in Wigan

The 19-year-old victim asked for a lift from a man whose car was parked in Ormskirk Road at around 10.30pm on Saturday, September 11.

The victim reported being sexually assaulted in the vehicle as the man drove from Wigan to Abbey Lakes, Up Holland.

After getting out of the car the driver fled the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said the attack was later reported to police who launched an investigation.

Today (October 4), police released a CCTV image of a car - believed to be a dark-coloured Ford Fiesta or Ford Focus - as part of their enquiries.

DC Karen Collins, of Skelmersdale CID, said: "We want to identify the driver of this vehicle who is key to our enquiries."

The suspect has been described as white, 5ft 4in tall, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, with short, dirty blonde hair which was spiked up at the front.

Detectives are appealing for information to identify the driver of this car in connection with a sexual assault investigation. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was wearing a full yellow and green coloured tracksuit, black trainers and spoke with a scouse accent.

Before getting into the car, the victim spoke to another man who detectives are keen to identify.

He is being treated as a witness and is not suspected of any crime, police said.

The man has been described as Polish, aged in his 30s or 40s, bald, of stocky build with green eyes and a tanned complexion.

He was wearing a blue top, grey Khaki trousers and smoked Lambert & Butler cigarettes.

"Do you recognise the vehicle, or the man described? If so please call police immediately," DC Karen Collins added.

"Furthermore, we also want to speak to a witness, who we believe spoke to the victim before she entered the suspect's car.

"I believe someone will remember having this conversation and would encourage them to come forward with information."

Anyone who can help police has been urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0425 of September 12.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.