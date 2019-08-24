Woman, 19, arrested after man suffers serious head injuries in Preston

Have your say

A woman has been arrested after an assault in Preston left a man with serious head injuries.

Police were called shortly after 2am on Saturday August 24 following the incident which happened outside 53 Degrees nightclub on Brook Street.

A 46-year old man was punched by a woman following an altercation.

Police said the victim, a local man, fell to the floor and suffered serious head injuries.

He is currently in a serious condition in hospital.

A 19-year-old woman from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in custody.

Police today appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Fiona Jackson, of Preston Police, said: “We are appealing for information after this assault which has left a man with some significant injuries.

"I am especially keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault itself or who may have been passing in a car and have dash cam footage.

"We believe the victim and the suspect may have spoken earlier in the evening in the Ship and Giggles pub on Fylde Road and I would also like to speak to people who saw them together there.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0186 of today or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.