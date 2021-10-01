An arrest warrant for Wiley, 42, was issued earlier this week after he failed to appear in court to answer assault charges.

However, it is believed he still intends to perform at Switch nightclub in Preston city centre, despite widespread publicity over his ongoing legal troubles.

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary told the Post the force was aware of the concert and was monitoring the situation.

Wiley is due to perform at Switch nightlclub in Preston on Saturday night

The spokesman declined to say whether officers in Lancashire had been in contact with police in London where the warrant was issued.

"We are aware of the situation regarding a wanted male," he added.

"The appropriate enquiries are being made."

The 42-year-old performer, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jr., failed to turn up for a court hearing in relation to allegations of assault and burglary at former kickboxer Ali Jacko’s home.

Bosses at Switch nightclub have insisted the Wiley show will go on - despite the rapper's legal woes

Cowie was due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court in east London on Monday.

It is the latest in a series of controversies to dog the rapper in recent times.

Last year the musician was permanently suspended from Twitter for posting a series of antisemitic tweets and promoting conspiracy theories.

UCLan Students’ Union said that the event has no affiliation with the Students’ Union.

“UCLan Students’ Union sometimes signposts students to external events being run across the city, but we are always clear that these events are external to us and are not run by us. We are also able to confirm that this Switch club night was not one of these events.

“We condemn all forms of antisemitism and given the previous actions of Wiley, which include a series of antisemitic social media posts, we strongly encourage Switch to cancel this event and reconsider any further ties with Wiley and his management.”

The Union of Jewish Students also condemned the nightclub’s decision to go ahead with the event, saying that it was “disgusted to hear that Wiley will be performing”.

“Allowing him to perform sends the message that antisemitism is acceptable and the wellbeing of Jewish students in Preston is not important. UJS insists that Switch Club review this event and show they will not tolerate antisemitism.”

Switch nightclub has been approached for comment.