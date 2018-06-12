Wigan pimp jailed for selling girl's sexual services

A Wigan man who arranged to sell the sexual services of a vulnerable teenage girl has been jailed.



Adam Banks, from Hindley Green, was sentenced to two years and eight months at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester today (Monday).

He also received a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.



Banks, 33, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of arranging the sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of distributing indecent images of a child and one count of making an indecent image of a child.



In April this year Banks, of Atherton Road, began messaging the teenager on social media.



The messages became more and more explicit before he began encouraging her to sell sexual services which he said he could arrange.



He constantly messaged her, manipulating her by using money as an incentive as she wanted to move out.



He convinced her to send him inappropriate images and he was texting men offering to sell her services.



On one occasion he met up with her in his car before telling her he had arranged for her to see four men later in the week.



Thankfully, someone close to the victim raised her suspicions to police and officers were able to step in before the dates set by Banks.



Banks was arrested in Leeds and a search was conducted of his home in the borough.



Items seized included his phone where the true extent of Banks’ offending was uncovered.



Detective Sergeant Jennie Morrison, from Bury’s child sexual exploitation team under Greater Manchester Police's Project Phoenix, said: “Banks manipulated this vulnerable girl preying on her need for money. He sent sickening explicit texts to other men detailing the services she could offer, all the while knowing how young and fragile she was.



“He took pleasure in arranging to sexually exploit this girl and gained disgusting sexual gratification from images he convinced her to send.



“I want to praise the victim for her strength throughout this investigation and specialist officers have supported her through this ordeal.”