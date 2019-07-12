Wigan pensioner granted extended bail following arrest on suspicion of the attempted murder of a Preston mum

Have your say

A 74-year-old Wigan man has had his bail extended after being arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a Preston woman.



Angela Booth, 39, died in hospital on Friday, June 14 from catastrophic injuries after being struck by a motorhome in Morrison's car park in Blackpool Road, Preston on May 24.

A 74-year-old man from Wigan was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and attempted murder.

He was initially bailed until June 20, pending further enquiries.

Lancashire Police said his bail has now been extended until August 23, to allow detectives to further investigate the incident.

Police were called to the Morrison's car park in Blackpool Road, Preston at 6.25am on Friday, May 24 after reports of a collision between a woman pedestrian and a Peugeot Elddis motorhome.

The Wigan pensioner was initially arrested for dangerous driving, before further enquiries led detectives to arrest him on suspicion of attempted murder.

Angela Booth was taken to Preston Royal Hospital before being transferred to a specialist unit in Wythenshawe Hospital near Manchester, where she died on June 14.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of her death as "multiple catastrophic injuries".

In a tribute to her mum, Angela’s daughter and wider family said: "My mum was such a beautiful young soul, she’ll be loved and missed forever."