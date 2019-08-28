Wigan man, 74, arrested on suspicion of Preston car park murder is released under investigation

Have your say

A 74-year-old Wigan man re-arrested on suspicion of murder after a collision in a Preston car park has been released under investigation.



The pensioner had previously been on bail for attempted murder until last Friday (August 23) while police probe the tragedy at Preston’s Morrison store in Blackpool Road on May 24.

Preston mum Angela Booth, 39, died on Friday, June 14 after being struck by a motorhome driven by a 74-year-old Wigan man in Morrison''s car park, Blackpool Road, Preston

The critically injured pedestrian, 39-year-old Angela Booth, lost her battle for life more than three weeks later at Wythenshawe Hospital.

It was alleged that she was hit by a Peugeot Elddis motorhome shortly before 6.25am on that Friday morning.

A Home Office post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death as multiple injuries.

A 74-year-old man from Wigan was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, before being re-arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the woman's death.

The pensioner is now under investigation for murder until police decide to charge or release him.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference 224 of May 24.

Alternatively, you can reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.