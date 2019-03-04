Wigan dad of tot Hollie Ashurst is charged with her murder

The father of a baby girl who died in Wigan has been charged with her murder.



Daniel Ashurst, 32, of Fleming Court, Shevington, has been charged with the murder of 14-month-old Hollie Ashurst and remanded in police custody to appear before Wigan Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning.

At around 2pm on Thursday February 28 police were called by medical staff who informed officers a baby girl was being taken to hospital with head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff the baby, who has since been formally identified as Hollie Ashurst, sadly passed away on Friday.

A post-mortem held earlier today confirmed Hollie died of head injuries.

