White van driver sought after crash with parked car in Barrow

Have your say

A white van is believed to have driven off after crashing into a parked car in Barrow.

Police are investigating reports of the 'fail to stop' collision on Abbey Road, near the Dane Avenue junction, Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, at 11:30pm on Wednesday January 8.

A van described as white Mercedes sprinter van was reported to have crashed into a stationary Toyota Starlet.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, email 101@cumbria.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 237 of January 9 2020.