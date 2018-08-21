What are your rights if you feel you have been mistreated by the police?

Not everyone will be happy with their treatment by police, and although individual forces work hard to ensure correct engagement with the public, there will be times when complaints are raised.

Everyone who is arrested has certain rights, including the right to free legal advice, the right to tell someone where you are, medical advice if you are feeling ill and access to regular food and toilet breaks.

If you are under 18 or a vulnerable adult (usually someone with learning difficulties or mental health problems) you are entitled to have an appropriate adult with you during questioning - either a parent, guardian or social worker.

READ MORE: Police to launch investigation into film

You have the right not to answer questions but the police must issue you with this formal warning: “You do not have to say anything. But, it may harm your defence if you do not mention when questioned something which you later rely on in court. Anything you do say may be given in evidence.”

There are also time limits on how long you can held without being either charged or released.

If you feel you have been mistreated in any way by the police, you should first complain to the police force involved.

If the matter is not resolved to your satisfaction, you can then take your complaint to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, although they will only launch an investigation if you have already raised the matter with the police force involved.

You can also obtain legal advice, although you are unlikely to qualify for Legal Aid and will probably have to pay for a solicitor to examine your case. Some solicitors offer a 'no win, no fee' arrangement.