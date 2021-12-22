The example of how differences can sometimes be reconciled has been shared by Ribble Valley police officer Sgt Kev Day.

Over the summer the Whalley Abbey grounds gained notoriety for the bad behaviour of young and often aggressive people coming on site at night to take drugs and damage property.

Aware of the impact of the repeated anti-social behaviour on the Whalley Abbey Director Rev Adam Thomas and his wife Cathy, the officer suggested the couple join a restorative justice meeting. This enabled them to meet one of the key culprits, a youth who is under 18, and talk with him about the impact of his misdeeds.

The Director of Whalley Abbey the Rev Adam Thomas

Writing on the Ribble Valley Police's Facebook page Sgt Day said: "There were reports of damage, aggressive behaviour and drug use to name a few of the offences and many were reported by the residents of the Abbey itself. We weren't always able to get to the reports in time to deal with individuals, but there have been warnings, cautions and prosecutions."

He continued: "One particular incident involved a young man being asked to leave the premises as it was believed that he had been inside the main building and had been smoking drugs. The youth became so abusive and aggressive toward the Rev Thomas and his wife Cathy that they genuinely feared for their safety. Cathy is an extremely experienced headteacher and is someone who would be considered to be very robust in nature and Rev Thomas is used to dealing with difficult situations himself."

A public order offence was recorded, the boy was identified and and on being interviewed by a Police Constable the offence was admitted.

Sgt Day said: "As the young man had no previous cautions or convictions we asked Rev Thomas and Cathy if they would be prepared to take part in a restorative justice meeting which would allow them to explain how they had been affected by the incident and give the boy a platform to apologise.

Part of the Whalley Abbey grounds

"It is clear that both parties gained something from this opportunity. The boy apologised and has asked forgiveness and Rev Thomas and Cathy were able to let the boy know how his behaviour had affected them personally and how the previous few months had been very unpleasant for them both living in fear that they were going to be a target each evening."

He continued: "I am a big believer in restorative justice where the circumstances allow for it and it was great to hear that this incident was resolved in this way. The boy hasn't been seen causing any issues since and I am told that he is now working and has some plans for a productive future."

Sgt Day asked on Facebook for the public's response noting: "I am quite sure there are those who would think that the lad should have been hung by his thumbs in the town square, but I'm not too interested in those comments."

Some of those responding were full of praise for the couple with Mark Hanson noting: "It’s an interesting case study - fair play to the Rev and his wife for living their beliefs of a second chance."

The Great Hall at Whalley Abbey

Former Longridge mayor Paul Byrne said: "Every one deserves a second chance the Rev was happy with the outcome. It's a judgement call and police still have all his details. In this case it looks like it has worked well for both sides and if the young man stays out of trouble it has been worthwhile."

But Aileen Gallacher warned that there was still much to be done to restore Whalley saying: "Nice to hear of a positive outcome, gives hope although I can imagine how many sadly don’t “see the light of remorse” .Sad day when talking about the beautiful village of Whalley and drugs. Right now village so busy in wrong way, be nice if the village feel can be recreated."

Responding to comments about the source of the drugs Sgt Day said: "We have had some successes recently in taking drugs off growers and dealers."

* The appointment of Rev Thomas was announced in January 2021 when it was revealed plans for the site's future included establishing a new monastic community for the first time in nearly five centuries. Prior to ordination Adam was the Lake District National Park Authority Development Programme Director and Head of Commercial Services. At the time Rev Thomas commented: “I am so excited at this opportunity to ensure that Whalley Abbey is a place where all are welcome; where people can come for respite, rest and restoration. My wife Cathy and I feel privileged to be a part of this new community and hope that everyone who comes to Whalley Abbey, for whatever reason, feels in their heart that the Abbey belongs to them.”

Rev Adam's job brief also includes helping reconnect the Abbey with the parishes of the diocese and enabling it to "contribute significantly to the work of making disciples, being witnesses, growing leaders and inspiring children and young people."