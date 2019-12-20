Wesham man, 78, faces rape and indecent assault charges

A pensioner has appeared in court accused of a string of historic sex offences against three girls in Preston in the 1970s.

Frederick Wilding, 78, of Windmill View, Wesham, Preston, is accused of five rapes, and three indecent assaults.

Preston Magistrates' Court

He spoke to confirm his name and address during a brief hearing before Preston Magistrates' Court.

His case was committed to Preston Crown Court where he will next appear on January 21 for a plea hearing.

