"We're concerned for his welfare": Preston and Blackpool Police launch an appeal to find missing man

Preston and Blackpool Police have both launched an appeal to find a missing man.

By Aimee Seddon
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 8:41am

Police believe Bradley Wilson may have travelled to Blackpool from Sheffield, but he is also known to frequent Preston.

Bradley was last seen at his home in Sheffield, wearing a grey two-tone tracksuit top, black joggers, black trainers and carrying a red bag.

He is described as 5ft 7, of medium build, with short brown hair, stubble and brown eyes.

Can you help Blackpool and Preston Police find missing Bradley Wilson?
In a Facebook post at 00:55 on Sunday morning (February 19), both forces wrote: “Bradley is now missing and we're concerned for his welfare.

“If you have any information that could help us find Bradley contact 101 quoting LC-20230217-1173.”

