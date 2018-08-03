Well-earned retirement for first dog on scene at Manchester bomb

Mojo - the first police dog on the scene of the Manchester Arena bombing - has retired.

The heroic dog has officially retired from service after a seven year career as a police search dog with British Transport Police.

Mojo, who was the first dog on the scene after the Manchester Arena bombing in May last year, has provided protection for the great and the good of the North West throughout his varied career with handler PC Phil Healy.

He’s searched stations and sidings to make sure everything is safe for visiting Royals and other dignitaries, and carried out searches ahead of major public events including the Commonwealth Games victory parade through Manchester.

In March this year he was presented with the prestigious Humanitarian award at Crufts for his outstanding work keeping the public safe.

Mojo was gifted to British Transport Police as a pup and enrolled on the police dog training course at Keston where, under the tuition of his handler PC Healy, he soon showed he was a natural.

And he’s now passing on those skills to the latest young pups who live with him and PC Healy – Harry and Bennii. They’ve just passed their training so will be out and about at a station near you – be sure to stop and say hello if you spot them.

Phil said: “He’s certainly showing the young ‘uns the ropes but he can usually be found in his favourite spot in front of the fire with his paws up. He’s certainly earned his retirement.”

And such is the notoriety Mojo has gained through his work with British Transport Police that his local vets, White Cross veterinary practice, have gifted him free enrolment on their wellbeing plan for the rest of his life, along with Harry and Bennii.

Eight year old Collie Mojo can now look forward to leisurely walks, long naps in front of the fire and since he’s earned his place as top dog, keeping his two protégés in check.

Phil said: “Mojo is very definitely enjoying a slower pace of life and he seems to be taking to it very well. Retirement certainly suits him.”