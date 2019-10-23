"Well done for sharing, now it's your time" - Readers send their messages of support after Preston mum bravely shares horrific domestic abuse images

Have your say

Readers have shared their messages of support today after a Preston mum bravely shared horrific images of injuries inflicted with a hammer while she was six months' pregnant.

Gemma Griffin bravely spoke out as Kelvin Cornwell, 41, of Chaddock Street, Preston, begins an extended eight-year jail term after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

FULL STORY>>> 'I said I was leaving him so he hit me with a hammer' - Preston woman's abuse at hands of ex while six months' pregnant

Here are just a few of the many message of support:

"Much love and well done Gemma xx"

Jacqui Pollock

"Well done for sharing x"

Debbie Loveday

"Poor girl having to go through that!!! He needs serious help! How can you think it's ok to do this to another person?"

Joanna Edwards

"What a brave woman, hope she can start to rebuild her new life with her baby son x"

Erin Winters

"Well done for sharing, now it's your time, good luck xxx"

Maureen Walker

"Respect to this lady, too many keep quiet scared of repercussions until it's too late xxxx"

Katrina Ann Sullivan

"Huge respect to you lovely. How dare he treat you like that! You are so brave. Well done xxxx"

Rachel McGrath

"Hope he gets his karma in prison ...monster!"

Catharine Vamplew

"What a scumbag, well he got 8 years now to feel sorry for himself, were that girl can now rebuild her life."

Kurtis Budden ​