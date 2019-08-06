‘We should all sign up to this’ - Campaign for review of Clare’s Law in memory of Preston mum Rosie Darbyshire

The Lancashire Post has launched a campaign to get changes to Clare’s Law, the law which allows people to find out about their partner’s past.
It is a tribute to Rosie Darbyshire, who was murdered by her partner 11 days after she had put in a Clare’s Law request to Lancashire Police. At the moment police have 35 days to respond to such requests .
READ MORE>>> Rosie Darbyshire asked police about her partner's violent past only days before she was brutally murdered - now her family are calling for the Clare's Law to be revised
We need all of our readers to sign the petition to change the law. More than 5,000 have signed so far.
READ MORE>>> Here's how to Sign Up To Save Lives in memory of Rosie Darbyshire
Here are some of the views you have.
Signed and shared
Carol Green
Clare’s Law doesn’t protect a person , but it makes that person aware and that gives them choices and the ful picture of what they are dealing with. RIP poor girl x signed & shared x
Nicola Mills
Such a tragic story I always say, trust your instincts! RIP
Cherry Alston
Signed.Hope this gets changed.We need to rotect these women
Wendy Holmes
Not good enough.
Stepn Courtnage
35-day maximum which all forces have to supply information?!
Alex Martinez
And even then it’s probably 35 days til they assess it (although I hope I’m wrong about that)
Stella Samson Harper
Rosie was the most beautiful person inside and out. Nothing will ever be the same without her.
Peter Alexander Betteridge
Signed rest in peace Rosie
Vicki Louise
Another poor girl failed by the system, how many more girls are going to be left to be abused mentally & physically, this was just absolutely awful what happened to this poor woman, how many more before something is done Clair’s Law doesn’t do anything to protect woman but if they was informed of a violent past maybe this would of changed her mind set on the guy & could of got out sooner, laws all wrong!!
Becci Murphy
I’ve signed it definitely worth it!!xx
Hanna Dunn
This is so so sad.
Christine Bamber
Such a wasteo f a beautiful life.
Patt Betteridge
Should never have happened
Glynis Finlay
I’ve just signed the petition and clicked on share to facebook so my friends can sign it aswell etc. And something totally different shared to my facebook
Nicola Franks
We should all sign up to this - there is absolutely no reason not to. If we can get this changed and save just one person’s life, it will be worth it.
Helen Dempster