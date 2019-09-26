Wayne Hughes: A correction

In Wednesday's Lancashire Post, an article said Wayne Hughes of School Field, Bamber Bridge, had admitted offences involving indecent images of children.

In fact, Mr Hughes has admitted one offence of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

He denies four other charges: two counts of making indecent images, possessing an indecent image and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

He will be sentenced for the first offence on November 1 and is awaiting a decision on whether he will face a trial over the remaining four charges.