Watch: Would-be thief target cars in Ribbleton while owners sleep

Police have released CCTV footage of would-be thieves interfering with cars in a residential area of Preston.

The video, posted on police's Facebook page, show a hooded figures trying car doors.

Read more>>> Preston paedophile who fled to the US is jailed for five years

The spree happened on Friday, May 24 at around 2.30am on Sion Close in Ribbleton.

A force spokesman said: "A person has been seen on multiple CCTV cameras, trying car door handles and on one occasion actually managed to get into a vehicle and had a look through it, thankfully nothing was stolen.

Read more>>> Nick Knowles admits driving while using mobile phone



"We are asking for your help in trying to identify the person responsible so we can progress with the investigations by watching the footage below.

"If you see anything suspicious, please report this to 101 in a non-emergency or 999 on an emergency, alternatively you can use our 'Report Online' function on the Lancs Police website or anonymously via CrimeStoppers.

The would-be thief was captured on CCTV attempted to get into cars on Sion Close, Ribbleton

"Any information can be passed to the officer in case by emailing 3923@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."