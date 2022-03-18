Watch the moment a Preston man abseils down a block of flats like 'Spider-Man' as police show up

The video shows the tracksuited escape artist climb out of a four-storey window before using ropes to shimmy down the block of flats in Samuel Street on the Callon estate.

Like a scene out of a low-budget Spider-Man movie, he appears to use dog leads or belts tied together to lower himself halfway down before leaping from the second floor.

He hits the ground hard, landing next to a police car before he hurls himself over a metal fence and runs away.

The man, who is reportedly wanted by police, has been dubbed the 'Callon Spider-Man' after he abseiled down a four-storey block of flats on the Callon estate in Preston

You can watch the footage of his daring escape in our video player above.

Lancashire Police has been approached for comment.

