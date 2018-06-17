WATCH: Residents of one Preston street are fed up after cars have become the target of multiple overnight break-in attempts

Residents in a Preston side street are fed up after their cars have become the target of a number of overnight break-in attempts.

The first incident took place in Redmayne Street on Thursday, June 7, at 2:20am where a number of people were caught looking through cars and attempting to open them.

The driver's side window of a VW Passat was smashed on Saturday night.

One car - a Toyota Yaris - was broken into and a number of items including a security jacket and a tyre rim were taken from the vehicle.

One resident, who didn't want to be named, told us that police were called but that they advised not much could be done.

The same street, which is just off New Hall Lane, was targeted again last night (Saturday, June 16) at around 4am where a number of individuals tried to open the doors on vehicles, including a Yaris, Mercedes, Fiat Punto, and a VW Passat.

The resident said: "The whole street is fed up with the whole thing.

“They targeted six vehicles last night (Saturday, June 16) and smashed one window when they couldn’t get in.

“They’re going to each one looking through them and trying to open the doors.”

The same resident revealed how Saturday night saw the driver's side window of the VW Passat smashed in, with personal documentation and a tape recorder taken from the car before the thieves ran off towards New Hall Lane.

Anyone with any information on the incidents can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number LC-20180617-0920.