WATCH: Police capture driver travelling at speeds of over 100mph on M6

A reckless driver was caught travelling at speeds of over 100mph on the M6 near Preston, say police.

North West Motorway Police captured shocking footage of the driver on Thursday morning as he weaved in and out of traffic between junctions 33 and 32 of the southbound M6.

And police have revealed that the unobservant driver did not seem to notice their fully liveried police car travelling behind.

North West Motorway Police said in a tweet: "Vehicle on M6 travelling in excess of 100mph, too close to vehicles in front and when they didn’t move undertook them before forcing way back in to lane three.

"All in front of the liveried X5 that had been behind since it joined the motorway. Driver off to court."

The driver was reported for driving offences.