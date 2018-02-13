WATCH: Moment doors blown off Preston storage unit after aerosols explode

The owner of an Automotive accessories business has shared CCTV of a fire that ravaged his storage unit in Ribbleton.

The fire broke out at a storage unit in Burnsall Place, Ribbleton

Investigation after 'arson attack' causes explosions at Ribbleton business

The footage shows the scale of the fire which started on Monday morning and completely destroyed Amar Iqbal's unit which was used to store materials for his business Autopoint Car Accessories.

Several explosions are captured on the crystal clear footage including the moment the doors are blown from the unit.

Four engines from Preston and Fulwood were called to Burnsall Place shortly after 4.30am on February 12 after fire services received around 30 calls reporting explosions in the area.

Firefighters say they believe the fire was started deliberately after a mattress was set alight next to the storage unit.

The rest of the CCTV is being analysed by investigators to see if any suspects can be identified.

Investigations are on-going.