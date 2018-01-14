WARNING: Do not approach fugitive violent criminal

Have your say

The public have been warned not to approach a violent burglar who is on the run from prison.

Darren John Barratt, 31, absconded from Kirkham Prison last night and is now on the run.

He was serving a nine-year sentence for a violent burglary and police have warned anyone who sees him not to approach him.

He has links to the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of stocky build with short brown hair and facial stubble. He also has tattoos of a clover on his left ring finger and a St George’s cross on his left arm.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “If you have seen Barratt or know where he is, please contact us immediately.

“If Barratt himself sees this appeal we would advise him to hand himself in at his nearest police station.

“We would urge the public not to approach him but to instead contact the police at their earliest opportunity.”

Information can be reported by calling 101 or emailing westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number LC-20180113-1248.