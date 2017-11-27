Warning after 'potentially harmful items' left hidden on road

An urgent warning has been issued by police to residents in Mawdesley after 'harmful' items were left concealed on a road.

A member of the public is reported to have found seven planks of wood with nails and screws in them hidden under leaves in the Moody Lane area on Saturday, November 25.

Police are now urging residents to take extra care and to look out for potentially dangerous items.

A police spokesman said: "We are asking people to be on the look out in the Moody Lane area, after potentially harmful items were left concealed on the road.

"A member of the public found seven planks of wood, all of which had nails and screws in them, which had been left hidden under piles of leaves, believed in a malicious attempt to harm or cause damage.

"Fortunately on this occasion nobody was hurt but the consequences could have been extremely serious."

If anybody has any information as to how they got there,please e-mail 3153@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number LC-20171125-0860.